Tori Spelling Recalls Finding A Human Toe In Her Hotel Room

In a recent episode of her podcast misSPELLING, Tori Spelling recounted a peculiar and unsettling incident that occurred during a stay at a Victorian hotel in Toronto, where she and her former husband, Dean McDermott, were visiting for work. Spelling described finding their dog, Musso, chewing on a mysterious object. Upon closer inspection, she discovered it was a “severed human big toe,” which she described as not being “that old” or “that decayed,” and appearing to be “precisely chopped off.” Spelling immediately notified the hotel’s front desk about the disturbing discovery, though she noted that the staff “had no reaction” to the news. Instead, they offered the couple a credit for their next stay, an offer that Spelling had no intention of accepting after the incident. She admitted that, in retrospect, she questions her decision to neither call the police nor switch rooms, attributing it to the late hour. (EW)