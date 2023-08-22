Tori Spelling, Sienna Miller, Natalie Portman + More!

PRPhotos.com

TORI SPELLING APPEARS TO BE DISCHARGED FROM THE HOSPITAL: Page Six reports that Tori Spelling was photographed leaving a Los Angeles emergency room in a wheelchair on Sunday (August 20th), after being admitted on Thursday (August 17th). Bruising could be seen on her face and arms as she was escorted to a black SUV. The 90210 star informed fans that she was in the hospital via her Instagram stories, but she did not yet reveal the reason why.

SIENNA MILLER IS PREGNANT WITH HER SECOND CHILD: People reports that Sienna Miller is expecting her second child. The Anatomy of a Scandal actress was recently photographed showing off her baby bump on the beach while vacationing in Ibiza. Miller currently shares a 10-year-old daughter named Marlowe with her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sturridge.

NATALIE PORTMAN AND BENJAMIN MILLEPIED ARE SPOTTED TOGETHER AT THE WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: People reports that Natalie Portman was photographed with her estranged husband Benjamin Millepied and their son, Aleph, at the Women’s World Cup in Sydney on Sunday (August 20th). This comes following reports that Millepied had an affair with a 25-year-old woman, and after the Black Swan actress was photographed in Sydney without her wedding ring on their 11th wedding anniversary. A source told the outlet in June, "He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together."

CASH WARREN ADMITS HE USED TO BE ‘REALLY JEALOUS’ OF THE ‘ATTENTION’ JESSICA ALBA GOT FROM MEN: Cash Warren opened up about his struggles with jealousy during the early years of his relationship with Jessica Alba on Monday’s (August 21st) episode of the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast. “When we first started dating, I was really jealous of other guys and the attention that she was getting from other guys, and it just wasn’t making me feel good,” he said. “I was always a pretty confident person … And next thing you know, I’m looking up and just feeling jealous all the time.” Warren and Alba met on the set of the 2004 movie Fantastic Four and were married in 2008. He revealed that “four years into” their relationship, they broke up on account of his insecurity. “I was turning into an asshole, and so, we broke up. And during that time apart, I was just, like, if we ever got back together — I, like, made a promise to myself to channel that in a different way, into a more productive way.” The couple have now been together for nearly 20 years.

TOM BRADY IS IRINA SHAYK’S ‘DREAM GUY:’ According to People, Irina Shayk and Tom Brady are continuing to enjoy one another’s company. A source told the outlet that the supermodel is “impressed with Tom,” and that "he is her dream guy. She loves dating him." The pair reportedly started talking after they both attended a wedding in Sardinia, Italy, in June. Most recently, they were spotted leaving the Twenty Two Hotel in London from separate entrances just five minutes apart.