Tracy Morgan Reveals He’s Been Taking Ozempic

PRPhotos.com

Tracy Morgan is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the Ozempic trend in Hollywood. While appearing on Monday’s (August 14th) episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the 30 Rock actor revealed he’s been taking the diabetes medication in order to lose weight.

“You’ve been working on your body and your health,” Hoda Kotb said, before Morgan interjected with, “No, that’s Ozempic. That’s how this weight got lost.” At first Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager thought the comedian was joking, but Morgan confirmed he takes the drug “every Thursday.”

“It cuts my appetite in half. Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos,” the Saturday Night Live alum added. “I ain’t letting it go.”