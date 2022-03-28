Home » Entertainment » Tracy Morgan’s Eight-Year-Old Daughter, Maven, Performs Her Own Stand-Up At Radio City Music Hall

Former Saturday Night Live star Tracy Morgan made a surprise visit to Radio City Music Hall recently during a rehearsal for Madison Square Garden’s upcoming “Garden of Dreams Talent Show.”

A source told Page Six that “Tracy got a huge ovation” from the 65 kids who were rehearsing—and their parents. “He sat down with a few Rockettes to watch some of the children rehearse their dance, rap and singing acts.”

The source added, “Tracy was with his 8-year-old daughter, Maven, who asked to come up at the end to tell a few jokes to the crowd. Maven picked up the mike and — just like her dad — ripped off some jokes and told a funny story! The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

Morgan is a board member for Madison Square Garden’s Garden of Dreams Foundation.

