‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts’ Dominates The Domestic Box Office

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts knocked Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse out of the top spot at the domestic box office over the weekend. The film brought in $60.5 million, while Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse followed close behind with $55.4 million in its second weekend. The Little Mermaid took third place with $22.7 million.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (June 9th) through Sunday (June 11th):

1. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, $60.5 million 2. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, $55.4 million 3. The Little Mermaid, $22.7 million 4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, $7 million 5. The Boogeyman, $6.9 million 6. Fast X, $5.2 million 7. Super Mario Bros., $2.12 million 8. About My Father, $845,000 9. The Machine, $575,000 10. Past Lives, $520,700