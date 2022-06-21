Travis Barker, Drew Barrymore, Tia Booth + More!

TRAVIS BARKER SHARES PHOTOS OF FATHER’S DAY CARDS FROM KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN’S KIDS: According to People, Travis Barker shared adorable photos of the Father’s Day cards he received from Kourtney Kardashian‘s children to his Instagram stories on Monday (June 20th). Kardashian’s daughter Penelope wrote, “You are so so nice and kind.” She also drew eight hearts and the word “family” at the bottom of the card. Kardashian’s son Reign kept it simple, writing, “Dear Travis happy fathers day.” He also drew a picture of Kardashian and Barker holding hands with a red heart between them.

DREW BARRYMORE HAS ‘THE TIME OF HER LIFE’ DEMOLISHING HER KITCHEN: On Monday (June 20th), Never Been Kissed actress Drew Barrymore posted a video of herself knocking out cabinets and tiles in her “very pink kitchen.” She captioned the video, which was set to the tune of the Home Depot theme song, “Don't mind me, I'm just having the time of my LIFE.”

TIA BOOTH IS PREGNANT WITH HER FIRST CHILD: Entertainment Tonight reports that Bachelor in Paradise star Tia Booth is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Taylor Mock. On Monday (June 20th), Booth posted the news to Instagram—sharing that she was experiencing mixed emotions due to her father passing in February. “Welcoming a new little life while mourning the loss of another proves that high emotions can exist simultaneously, and I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this. Happy heavenly Father’s Day to the first man I ever loved and Happy soon-to-be Father’s Day to my forever,” she wrote.

LAURYN ‘PUMPKIN’ SHANNON SHARES FIRST PHOTOS OF NEWBORN TWINS: Mama June‘s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon shared photos of her newborn twins exclusively with Page Six on Monday (June 20th). In the family photos, the twins, who were born in May, can be seen with her daughter, Ella, her son, Bentley, and her sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.