Travis Barker’s Daughter Calls Kourtney Kardashian Her Stepmom

Well, we know where Alabama stands! In an IG Live video making the rounds, the 15-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and model Shanna Moakler says that Kourtney Kardashian is her “stepmom.” While the pair haven’t gone public with an engagement, they have been spending a lot of family time together.

Alabama has frequently aligned loyalties with Barker and Kardashian since the pair got together. In the beginning of their relationship, Moakler and Kardashian sniped at each other over social media, and she told Us in May that she thinks Kardashian is trying to “put a wedge” between her and her kids.

“The Kardashians are buying my kids Prada every other day,” the former Miss USA said at the time. “They’re going on lavish trips. They’re doing all these things, which is fine. I think it’s nice that they’re being kind to my kids. I want that for my children.”

Alabama and her brother Landon have bashed Moakler on social media, claiming she isn’t “in her life like [Barker] is.”