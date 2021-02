PRPhotos.com

Not everyone is a fan of Kourtney Kardashian‘s new romance with Travis Barker. His ex Shanna Moakler reportedly “liked” a comment from a fan who told her “Shhhhiiiii that broad don’t got nothin’ on you. Travis downgraded big time.”

The Blink-182 rocker and the model got married in 2004 and divorced four years later. They share 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama. Barker and Kardashian went Instagram official Tuesday. She shares three kids with her ex Scott Disick.