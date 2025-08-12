Home » Entertainment » Travis Kelce Admits He ‘Slipped’ Last Season While Focusing On ‘Being an Entertainer’

Posted on

Travis Kelce acknowledged his acting and hosting roles last season impacted his on-field performance, leading to career lows in yards and touchdowns. “I think it might have slipped a little bit because I did have a little bit more focus in trying to set myself up,” he told GQ in a cover story. “And opportunities came up where I was excited to venture into a new world of acting and being an entertainer.” This offseason, Kelce has dedicated himself to training, with the singular goal of winning a Super Bowl. Aided by a speed coach, Kelce aims to play within an optimal speed range to maximize his abilities. The 13-year pro and his Chiefs open the 2025 season in Brazil against the Chargers. (Us Weekly)