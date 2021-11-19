Home » Entertainment » Travis Scott )

Travis Scott is facing a 2-billion-dollar lawsuit following the tragedy at his Astroworld performance. Ten people died following a crowd surge at the Houston rapper’s festival earlier this month. The ages of those who died range from 9 to 27. The lawsuit was filed against Scott, Drake, Live Nation, and NRG by Houston attorney, Thomas Henry. The complaint has grown to represent 280 plaintiffs.The lawsuit states, "The Defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money of this event, yet they chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put the festival attendees at risk."

