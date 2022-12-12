Trevor Noah Signs Off From ‘The Daily Show’

On Thursday (December 8th), Trevor Noah said goodbye to The Daily Show during his final episode. Noah hosted the show for seven years after taking over for Jon Stewart in 2015.

“I'm grateful to you. Every single one of you,” he told the audience. “I remember when we started the show, we couldn't get enough people to fill the audience … And I look at this now and I don't take it for granted, ever.”

The comedian got especially emotional as he gave “a special shout-out to Black women,” and thanked them for shaping who he is today. “I've often been credited with having these grand ideas … and I'm like, 'Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me and formed me?' From my mom, my grandma, my aunts,” he said.

“I'll tell you now, do yourself a favor, if you truly want to know what to do or how to do it, or maybe the best way or the most equitable way, talk to Black women,” Noah added. “They are a lot of the reason I am here. I'm grateful to them, and I'm grateful to every single one of you. It's been an honor.”