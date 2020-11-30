Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Go Bicoastal As He Becomes U.S. Citizen

PRPhotos.com

Following his decision to join the Boston Celtics, Tristan Thompson has officially become a U.S. citizen. The USCIS Western Region‘s official Twitter account shared a photo of the NBA player, 29, being sworn in as a U.S. citizen.

“I came to the U.S. on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I’m now truly living the American dream,” Thompson said in a statement to USCIS.

Thompson attended University of Texas on a student visa, then declared for the NBA draft; he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers for nine seasons.

Meanwhile, Thompson, who was offered a $19 million two-year deal with the Celtics, will split his time between Boston and L.A., where he lives with Khloe Kardashian and their daughter, True. The pair split twice over highly publicized infidelities on his part, but they’re giving it another shot and plan to do the bicoastal thing.

A source tells Us Weekly: “Khloe and Tristan are going to be fine. They will be living together in Boston and L.A. Tristan has really turned his behaviors around and is focusing on Khloé and True.”

They add: “All of Khloe’s friends really like Tristan. Even though what he did was so horrible, they know Tristan is a good guy and Khloé is very dedicated to making their relationship work.”