Tristan Thompson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Blac Chyna + More!

TRISTAN THOMPSON SENDS KRIS JENNER ROSES: TMZ reports that Tristan Thompson is buttering up Khloe Kardashian‘s mom, Kris Jenner. Jenner posted a photo of pink and white roses to her Instagram stories on Sunday (May 8th), thanking Thompson and writing, “Love you.” However, the outlet reports that Thompson didn’t post anything for Khloe this Mother’s Day, as he has in the past.

BRAUNWYN WINDHAM-BURKE SAYS SHE’S HAVING THE BEST SEX OF HER LIFE: Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke isn’t holding back when it comes to her sex life. “I’m 44 and I’m having the most amazing sex of my life,” Windham-Burke told Page Six. “I’m beginning to know my body and she’s teaching me things that I just didn’t know,” she said, referring to her girlfriend, model Victoria Brito. Windham-Burke previously shared that she’s been having “15-minute orgasms” and sex “10 times a day” with Brito.

TOKYO TONI SAYS SHE AND BLAC CHYNA HAVE A NEW TALK SHOW IN THE WORKS: According to TMZ, Blac Chyna isn’t letting the results of her defamation trial keep her down. Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, told the outlet that she and Chyna will be hosting their very own talk show, which will air on Toni’s network, “SHN.”

GARRETT HEDLUND POSTS HANDWRITTEN NOTE TO EMMA ROBERTS ON MOTHER’S DAY: According to Us Weekly, Garrett Hedlund shared a handwritten note for his ex, Emma Roberts, on Mother’s Day. “Happy Mother’s Day to the most beautiful mother, dear Emma! You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away, from morning till night,” he wrote.