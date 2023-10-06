Tristan Thompson Is Worried His Kids Will Be ‘Embarrassed’ By His Cheating Scandals

Getty Images

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Tristan Thompson revealed that he’s worried what his children will think of him when they are old enough find out about his cheating scandals.

"True is understanding stuff and Prince understands things where they go to school and they have classmates. The last thing I ever want them to do is feel embarrassed that I'm their father," he said.

The basketball star added, "I think going down this journey that I've been on, especially with losing my mom, I always ask myself, 'Why do certain things to hurt certain people?'"

Khloe Kardashian addressed his infidelity on Thursday’s (October 5th) episode as well, commenting on the severity of his actions. “What happened between Tristan and I was not some small little incident,” she said in a confessional. “It was some massive situation that really was a very traumatic experience for me in my life, so I'm not going to forget it."

Despite the hurt he caused her, the Good American founder said she’s “proud” that she can be “kind and mature and show my children that mommy and daddy can coexist and be co-parents.”