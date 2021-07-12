Tristan Thompson Threatens Lamar Odom for Flirting With Khloe Kardashian?

PRPhotos.com

Plot twist! After Khloe Kardashian posted a bikini pic, two of her exes, Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson, piped up and sent her flirty messages. Thompson, however, did not take kindly to Odom’s comments.

In response to the 41-year-old former Los Angeles Laker player’s “hottie” comment, Thompson, 30, replied, “@lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.”

The 37-year-old shared a bikini snap of herself rinsing off in an outdoor shower. The Revenge Body alum split from Odom in December 2013, and their divorce was finalized in December of 2016.

Thompson and Kardashian split last month after yet another cheating scandal.