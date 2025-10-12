‘Tron: Ares’ Under-performs With $33.5 Million Opening Weekend

Getty Images

Tron: Ares struggled during its debut weekend, earning $33.5 million across 4,000 North American theaters, below industry expectations. Channing Tatum's Roofman secured second place, generating $8 million in its opening. Paul Thomas Anderson's acclaimed One Battle After Another, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, claimed third place with approximately $6.7 million in weekend revenue. Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie captured the fourth spot, bringing in $3.35 million. Sony's faith-based film Soul On Fire completed the top five with $3 million. The new inspirational drama chronicles a man's journey after surviving severe burns across his body.