Trump Administration Plans ICE Presence At Super Bowl During Bad Bunny Halftime Show

The Trump administration will deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to the Super Bowl during Bad Bunny’s halftime performance, according to Corey Lewandowski, former Trump campaign manager and current informal advisor to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. He said Wednesday on The Benny Show that “There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else.” He called it “shameful” that the NFL chose someone “who seems to hate America so much” for the halftime show. Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is a U.S. citizen from Puerto Rico. He previously expressed concerns about ICE presence at his concerts, stating in September there are “many reasons why I didn’t show up in the U.S.” including worries that “f—ing ICE could be outside.” (Story URL)