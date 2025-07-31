‘Twisters’ Director Lee Isaac Chung In Talks For ‘Ocean’s’ Prequel

Getty Images

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung is in negotiations to helm the upcoming Ocean’s prequel for Warner Bros. Chung, known for his versatility, has transitioned from the intimate family drama Minari to the large-scale disaster film Twisters. Margot Robbie’s production company LuckyChap is overseeing the project, though no cast has been announced yet. The screenplay is penned by Carrie Solomon, who wrote the romantic comedy A Family Affair starring Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman. While details about the plot remain scarce, it is expected to involve elements of larceny, double-crossing, and a skilled team of charismatic criminals, similar to the acclaimed Ocean’s trilogy and its spinoff Ocean’s 8, which collectively grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide. (Variety)