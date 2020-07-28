Twitter Divided Over Gigi Hadid’s NYC Apartment

Instructions: Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest health and safety guidelines from cdc and your local officials. cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions about how you are feeling. monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. when possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. to reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. heat stroke is an emergency! call 9 1 1.

Message Summary: ...excessive heat watch remains in effect from thursday morning through saturday evening...

* what...dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures 106 to 112 degrees with friday the hottest day.

* where...western pima county, tohono o`odham nation, tucson metro area, south central pinal county, southeast pinal county and upper gila river valley.

* when...from thursday morning through saturday evening.

* impacts...extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.