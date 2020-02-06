Twitter Drags Prince Charles for Making Katy Perry Ambassador for Asian Trust

PRPhotos.com

Diplomatic white-washing? On Tuesday, Prince Charles announced that he had appointed Katy Perry as ambassador to the British Asian Trust. Twitter is not pleased, primarily because Perry is neither British nor is she Asian.

Wrote one: “Tryna comprehend how they came up with Katy Perry fir British Asian ambassador when she's a white American.”

Apparently, Charles chose her after meeting her in Mumbai and observing her “long-standing commitment to charitable causes around the world.”

Twitter pointed out that not only was Perry named “pop music’s worst cultural appropriator” by Mic mag and once memed a Hindu goddess, but the whole mess smacks of “white savior complex.”

Another wrote: “Trust a white person to always come to the rescue of people of colour because we are so useless that we cant save ourselves, am guessing the prince has never meant a british person with Asian roots before in his life”.