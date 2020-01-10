Home » Entertainment » Twitter Goes Gaga Over Kim Kardashian’s Big Fridge

Twitter Goes Gaga Over Kim Kardashian’s Big Fridge

Twitter has no chill when it comes to the Kardashians. The latest uproar is over a recent SKIMS spot Kim Kardashian produced, showing her hot mess of a fridge. (Four types of milk and that's it, what?) Which wasn’t the problem … instead, social media is flipping over an Instagram Stories peek at her other fridge and pantry, which are pretty much the size of a normal bedroom with a walk-in closet.

Wrote one: “kim kardashian’s fridge look like that one section in Costco”.

Another sniffled: “Kim Kardashian and her WALK IN FRIDGE has me realizing how poor I am. I barely have milk to make MAC & CHEESE AHH”.

One summarized it: “Lol Kim Kardashian just gave a tour of her pantry and fridge on IG to show people she is relatable but instead it just made me feel extra poor. Dream pantry/fridge/kitchen though”.

