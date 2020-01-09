Twitter Has Feelings About Khloe Kardashian’s Weight-Loss Shakes

PRPhotos.com

Who’s ready for some #SponCon battles on Twitter? The answer, once again, appears to be Khloe Kardashian. The reality star is under fire yet again for promoting a diet shake on social media, with fans dragging her and tagging one of her most famous detractors, Jameela Jamil.

Wrote one: “It’s 2020 we are leaving diet fads in 2019. Loving our bodies the way they are while working out and being kind to them are what we’re gonna do in 2020, not force ourselves into dark thoughts with our bodies.”

Another critics tweeted: “Reminder that most peoples’ tummies shouldn’t be flat so if yours isn’t flat you are completely normal and you don’t have to go ‘back’ to anything because that’s just not how your organs work!!!! Also our tummies won’t be flat once we eat this entire family”.

The last time Kardashian promoted the shakes, The Good Place star Jamil wrote on social: “If you're too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product…And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren't healthy … then I guess I have to.”

TBD if she’ll weigh in again this time.