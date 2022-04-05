Twitter In Uproar Over Louis CK’s Grammy Win

PRPhotos.com

After Louis CK‘s big win at the Grammys on Sunday (April 3rd), many people took to Twitter to express outrage. The comedian won the award for Best Comedy Album for Sincerely Louis CK. Presenter LeVar Burton accepted the Grammy on his behalf.

Considering the fact that CK has admitted to masturbating in front of multiple women without consent, social media was abuzz with posts like, “Tell me again how ‘cancel culture’ is a thing.”

Many Twitter users brought the backlash Will Smith has been facing into the equation. “I don’t want to hear anything else about Will Smith now that Louis C.K. not only was nominated but just won an award #GRAMMYs,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Louis CK just won a whole ass Grammy while y’all are either calling for Will Smith’s head or crying about cancel culture. There are no consequences for white cishet men.”