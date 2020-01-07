Twitter Is Freaking Out Over Poster for Gwyneth Paltrow’s New Netflix Show

PRPhotos.com

Is she coming out of a vagina? Twitter is breathing into a paper bag over the poster for Gwyneth Paltrow‘s show, The Goop Lab, set to hit up Netflix.

Here’s how Paltrow describes the show: “The Goop Lab explores the universal questions we’re inherently curious about. We took the open-minded approach that we’ve cultivated at Goop and applied a different, visual lens with Netflix. In the process, we found new ways to answer this: How do we make the most of our lives?”

Netflix released the first trailer for the six episode shows, which, no surprise, appears to focus on sex, energy healing and psychedelic drugs. The streamer also released the official poster.

Here’s how Twitter responded: “Help, I’m stuck in a vagina that has been treated to a variety of gross pseudoscientific experiments!”

And: “DESCRIPTION: ‘in gwyneth paltrow's new show, she is shrunk down like a blonde Miss Frizzle in the Magic School Bus, and every episode goes into a different vagina to leave jade eggs, crystals, and healing energies.’ that's the impression i'm getting from this poster.”

Plus: “This poster gives a whole new meaning to ‘What's in the box???'”