Home » Entertainment » Twitter Is Freaking Out Over Poster for Gwyneth Paltrow’s New Netflix Show

Twitter Is Freaking Out Over Poster for Gwyneth Paltrow’s New Netflix Show

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Is she coming out of a vagina? Twitter is breathing into a paper bag over the poster for Gwyneth Paltrow‘s show, The Goop Lab, set to hit up Netflix.

Here’s how Paltrow describes the show: “The Goop Lab explores the universal questions we’re inherently curious about. We took the open-minded approach that we’ve cultivated at Goop and applied a different, visual lens with Netflix. In the process, we found new ways to answer this: How do we make the most of our lives?”

Netflix released the first trailer for the six episode shows, which, no surprise, appears to focus on sex, energy healing and psychedelic drugs. The streamer also released the official poster.

Here’s how Twitter responded: “Help, I’m stuck in a vagina that has been treated to a variety of gross pseudoscientific experiments!”

And: “DESCRIPTION: ‘in gwyneth paltrow's new show, she is shrunk down like a blonde Miss Frizzle in the Magic School Bus, and every episode goes into a different vagina to leave jade eggs, crystals, and healing energies.’ that's the impression i'm getting from this poster.”

Plus: “This poster gives a whole new meaning to ‘What's in the box???'”

Related Articles

John Legend To Guest Star In Season 4 Of ‘This Is Us’
Michael Jackson’s Accusers Allowed To Sue Estate For Sexual Abuse
Woman Sues Trey Songz For $10 Million Over Alleged Sexual Assault
Luann de Lesseps Is Drinking Again
Did Porsha Williams Secretly Get Married On New Year’s Day?
John Boyega Ripped for Crude Star Wars Joke