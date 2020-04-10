Twitter Is Loving Jessica Simpson’s Iconic ‘Housewife of the Year’ Recreation

PRPhotos.com

Jessica Simpson recreated one of her most iconic magazine covers, and fans are loving it. The 39-year-old posted side-by-side comparisons of her 2003 Rolling Stone magazine cover titled “Housewife of the Year,” and an er, more recent one.

She captioned them: “Housewife of the Year looks a little different these days.”

In the first, she was smiling and fresh-faced, wearing a skimpy tank, panties and heels, holding a Swiffer. In the second, she looks exhausted, drained and is wearing baggy sweats and slippers … but she is also holding a Swiffer!

Fans ate it up. One wrote: “I am a cleaner for a living and I have to say I appreciate this picture so much! You are so cute! I love it!”

Another cheered her on: “Still amazing and beautiful!”