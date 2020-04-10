Home » Entertainment » Twitter Is Loving Jessica Simpson’s Iconic ‘Housewife of the Year’ Recreation

Twitter Is Loving Jessica Simpson’s Iconic ‘Housewife of the Year’ Recreation

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Jessica Simpson recreated one of her most iconic magazine covers, and fans are loving it. The 39-year-old posted side-by-side comparisons of her 2003 Rolling Stone magazine cover titled “Housewife of the Year,” and an er, more recent one.

She captioned them: “Housewife of the Year looks a little different these days.”

In the first, she was smiling and fresh-faced, wearing a skimpy tank, panties and heels, holding a Swiffer. In the second, she looks exhausted, drained and is wearing baggy sweats and slippers … but she is also holding a Swiffer!

Fans ate it up. One wrote: “I am a cleaner for a living and I have to say I appreciate this picture so much! You are so cute! I love it!”

Another cheered her on: “Still amazing and beautiful!”

Related Articles

Celebrity Gossip: Jessica Biel, SNL, Florence Pugh and More!
Diplo Admits That Usher’s ‘Climax’ Was Inspired By The Weeknd’s Debut Mixtape
Tyler Perry Pays Grocery Bills for the Elderly at 73 Stores
Naomi Watts Melts Down for the Most Relatable Reasons
How Hollywood Is Faring, From the B.O. to Broadway to Workers
The Weeknd Shades Usher