Twitter LOLs as Alec Baldwin Quits Because People Are Mean

Alec Baldwin has deleted his Twitter account (again), this time after receiving blowback for commenting on an article titled “Gillian Anderson's American accent throws some people off.” Alec, who has been combatting outrage over his wife Hilaria’s on-again off-again accent and fudging of her heritage, wrote: “Switching accents? That sounds … fascinating.”

On IG video, he explained his defection: “Someone said this actress, who I won't mention, had switched accents during the press for her show … and I just wrote, 'Oh, that's interesting.' And of course you can't do any irony on Twitter. You can't do irony in the United States anymore, because the United States is such an uptight, stressed-out place, and such an unpleasant place right now.”

Twitter’s sympathy was limited. Wrote one: “Summary of events. Wife lies repeatedly about national origin. Once her lies are exposed, she and husband try gaslighting, which doesn’t work. Both throw temper tantrums and disavow everyone because being a victim is awesome and again, gaslighting. And here we are.”

Sean Hannity opined: “CHRISTMAS COMES EARLY! Alec Baldwin Quits Twitter, Says Social Media Full of ‘A**Holes"”.