Twitter Puts Kylie Jenner on Blast

The Kardashians and Jenners are kontrovesial during the best of times; but when they hit up social media to push detox tea or whine, no one really has time for them.
The latest: Kylie Jenner, noted for becoming billionaire at the tender age of 21, tweeted that she has “had enough of 2020.”
A few seconds later, she tweeted: “Rest in peace pop smoke.” (The 20-year-old rapper was killed Wednesday morning). However, she didn’t connect the tweets, so many followers only saw the first, or didn’t connect the two, and the reaction was brutal.
One follower suggested, “Yeah? Being a billionaire has been rough for the past few weeks? Having enough money to solve any problem and have no worries is tough this year?,” while another said, “Your right, Let’s trade bank accounts,” and yet another advised, “So buy another year whats the problem.”