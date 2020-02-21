Twitter Puts Kylie Jenner on Blast

Instructions: A flash flood watch means that flooding of washes, creeks and other drainage areas is possible within the watch area. if you are in the watch area, you should watch the weather and be prepared to take immediate action should heavy rain and flooding occur or a flash flood warning be issued. rockslides in the mountains may impact travel on roadways as well. stay tuned to noaa weather radio...commercial radio or television stations...or your cable television provider for updates on this flash flood threat.

Message Summary: ...flash flood watch in effect from late tonight through saturday evening...

The national weather service in tucson has issued a

* flash flood watch for a portion of southeast arizona, including the following areas, catalina and rincon mountains, galiuro and pinaleno mountains, southeast pinal county, upper gila river valley, and white mountains of graham and greenlee counties.

* from late tonight through saturday evening

* a strong pacific storm will bring widespread rain to southeast arizona tonight through late saturday. Heavy rainfall will be likely in the mountains, especially on the south and southwest facing slopes of the mountain ranges. This will be a warm storm system, so rain will likely melt some of the existing snow cover which will contribute to runoff problems in the mountains. Eventually, this runoff will make its way into the valleys resulting in elevated flows in washes and streams this weekend.