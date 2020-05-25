Twitter Reacts as Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Plead Guilty

PRPhotos.com

Sources tell Entertainment Tonight that Lori Loughlin is not taking her fall from grace well. She and husband Mossimo Giannulli are pleading guilty for their participation in the college admissions scandal, in which about 50 parents and college officials were charged. Loughlin and Giannulli, after refusing to cop a plea for more than a year, officially pleaded guilty to shelling out $500K in a bid to get their girls Olivia Jade and Bella into University of Southern California on Friday.

The pleaded guilty virtually via teleconference before US District Judge Nathanial Gorton in Massachusetts. They appeared with their lawyers in separate rooms. Loughlin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and Giannulli pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and honest services wire and mail fraud.

After pleading guilty, Loughlin appeared disconcerted, closing her eyes and taking a deep breath. An insider tells ET that she is "scared" and that "just thinking about the reality of the situation is frightening for her. She is also terrified for her husband who will serve longer than she will."

Sentencing is set for August 21. Before pleading guilty, they faced decades behind bars, but now are facing two months and five months for Loughlin and Giannulli respectively. According to reports, they will not likely do time at the same time, unless they both get home confinement, which is a real possibility with the coronavirus outbreak.

On Twitter, many were outraged at the probable light sentence. Wrote one: “They probably decided to plead guilty now, knowing they wouldn’t go to prison with the Coronavirus right now. I hope the judge gives them more time & I hope their community service involves cleaning toilets in homeless shelters.”

Another hoped they were “treated” with the same “disdain” as a “poor” person.