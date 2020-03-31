Twitter Reacts as Prince Charles Emerges From Coronavirus Isolation After Week

PRPhotos.com

After seven days of self-isolation, Prince Charles is ready to mingle. The 71-year-old and his wife Camilla have been self-isolating apart as she did not test positive for coronavirus.

Clarence House confirmed Monday that “having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation,” after his diagnosis with coronavirus.

Twitter was less than impressed. Wrote one critic: “So, Prince Charles is out of self-isolation, seven days after it was reported he had tested positive for coronavirus. This proves the UK is different from te rest of the world, where the WHO experts say it should be 14 days. We are 'special' as a country aren't we.”

Another wrote: “Clarence House announced that Prince Charles was out of self isolation. I'd like to announce there's been 1228 deaths in the UK. Many I suspect didn't get an opportunity to jump the queue. Added to which what about all the untested heroic NHS staff? Three eminent doctors died!”

Buckingham Palace has not commented on whether Queen Elizabeth, 93, has been tested for coronavirus. She was in contact with both Charles and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who also tested positive for coronavirus, just prior to their positive test results.