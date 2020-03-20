Twitter Reacts as Surgeon General Asks Kylie Jenner for Help in Pandemic

PRPhotos.com

Social media was split after America’s top doctor called on Kylie Jenner to help during the coronavirus epidemic. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said: “What I really think we need to do [is] get our influencers. We need to get Kylie Jenner and social media influencers out there, in helping folks understand that look, this is serious, this is absolutely serious. People are dying.”

He noted that the 22-year-old holds more sway with kids than their parents do, and that if they continue to ignore the risks, more people will get sick.

“We are seeing new data from Italy that suggests that young people may be at higher risk than what we previously thought,” he said.

“But think about your grandfather, think about your grandmother, think about the fact you’re spreading disease that could ultimately be what kills them,” he told the morning show.

Many reacted on social media with horror. Wrote one: “First it was putting @jaredkushner in charge now it’s @KylieJenner the Americans are asking for help? God help us all…!!!”

But others were in: “Absolutely…..anyone who has a audience needs to do their part.”

SOCIAL DISTANCING

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian reveals that she and her family are practicing with health officials preach regarding social distancing.

She captioned a shot of herself and Jenner: "I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this. Miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined. It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s. PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this! #TogetherApart."