Twitter Reacts as Tom Cruise Screams at Crew for Dropping COVID Guidelines

Tom Cruise was recorded dressing down crew members who he felt were abandoning COVID guidelines on the set of Mission: Impossible 7. In a two-minute recording released first by The Sun, the 58-year-old yelled at the production team for neglecting social distancing guidelines.

Cruise said: “They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every f—— studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you m—–f——s. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

He said: “No apologies. You can tell it to the people who are losing their f—— homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night — the future of this f—–g industry! So I’m sorry, I'm beyond your apologies.”

Cruise added: “I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don’t do it, you’re out. We are not shutting this f—— movie down! Is it understood? … Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason, and if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired. That’s it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here.”

On Twitter, Cruise got support. Wrote one: “I wish MORE people in charge would react like this to people who violate protocols or not wearing masks. If only more people saw the bigger picture that Tom is highlighting here.”