Twitter Reacts To Kate Middleton Shrugging Off Prince William PDA

On BBC’s A Berry Royal Christmas, featuring Kate Middleton and Prince William, The Great British Baking Show’s Mary Berry follows the pair around as they attend various royal engagements and then cook delightful snacks together for an event.

All went swimmingly, except during a brief exchange when William tried to put his hand on Kate’s shoulder, and she shook him off. Viewers hopped on social media to discuss the PDA rejection, with many dubbing it “awkward AF.” Still, others pointed out that royals are pretty strict about public make-outs.

Many adopted a “nothing to see here” attitude. Wrote one: “I think he tickled her back or shoulder, she did move but there were no dirty looks or even a facial reaction, it was not really long enough of a clip to really tell what was going on, but both seem to be in good humour.”

All of this comes after following rumors earlier this year that William had an affair with neighbor and former model Rose Hanbury. Following the uproar, Kate reportedly ousted Rose from their inner circle.