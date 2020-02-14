Home » Entertainment » Twitter Reacts To Kim Kardashian’s Playroom

Twitter Reacts To Kim Kardashian’s Playroom

PRPhotos.com
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently opened the doors of their $60 million minimalist mostly white manse to Architectural Digest, and Kim has had it with the haters.

She hit up IG Stories to prove that her house has a whole big pile of colorful clutter for their four kids, writing: “You guys always say my house is so minimal — well, you guys haven’t seen my playroom.”

In a series of videos, she showed off the main area with a stage big enough for rock concerts, with a drum set, a bin full of mics and Takashi Murakami cushions that retail for between $600-$6,000. The room also featured a Kaws Companion Figure, worth $5,000+.

One critic sniped: “So pretentious you have to ask, who is she trying to impress with these ridiculous prices. The pillows cost $600 to $6,000. Kaws Companion Figure costs more than $5000 for a kids room!!! Cause all kids especially under 6 yrs old need designer pillows worth thousands of dollars.”

But others hope that the tour will continue. Wrote one: “closet or makeup room tour next please”.

She also shared a room with a built-in projector so that North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 9 months, can have movie screenings, and a collection of toy horses, a ball pit with an attachable slide and a mini art studio. But that’s not all! There’s a teddy bear and dinosaur section, a collection of dollhouses and baby carriages, a mini grocery store, an ice cream parlor, a play laundry room, a walk-in crafts closet, a costume secion … and section with a bookcase for homework and studying.

