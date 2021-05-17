Twitter Reacts to Prince Harry Accusing Father of Handing Him ‘Pain and Suffering’

PRPhotos.com

Prince Harry accused Prince Charles of passing a “cycle” of “genetic pain and suffering.” He told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast that he debated stepping down from his royal duties for years because of the way his father treated his late mother, Princess Diana.

“It’s the job, right? Grin and bear it. Get on with it,” Harry said. “I was in my early 20s and I was thinking, ‘I don’t want this job, I don’t want to be here. I don’t want to be doing this. Look what it did to my mum; how am I ever going to settle down and have a wife and family when I know it’s going to happen again?’”

He said that Charles was a victim too: “it’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed along anyway.”

“So we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say, ‘You know what? That happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you,’” Harry added.

On Twitter, reactions were mixed. While some sympathized with him, others were less so. Royal observer Robert Jobson wrote, “How many more times are we going to hear about poor Prince Harry's upbringing and the impact on his mental well being? Charles, I am sure, did his very best for both his sons. It is not fair or healthy for LA 'Haz' to keep blaming his dad for all his woes.”

Meanwhile, when Charles was asked by reporters about his relationship with Harry following this latest revelation at a public appearance, he dodged the question and moved forward with his visit to BCB International in Cardiff.

All of this comes as a new documentary dissecting their relationship drops in Britain. Charles & Harry: Father & Son Divided, claims Charles is a workaholic who refused to spend time with his children, and was never parented himself. While Diana would play games with them, Charles would be working.