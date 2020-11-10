Twitter Reacts to Scott Disick’s Rumored Romance With Amelia Hamlin

PRPhotos.com

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin have been sparking romance rumors recently, and followers seem pretty horrified.

Twitter is not here for it. Wrote one: “he likes them youuuung.” Another tweeted: “This guy is preying on young girls, but I guess everyone cool with that because he is a celebrity?”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is 37, while Hamlin, daughter of Lisa Rinna, is just 19. One follower suggested that Disick get his son Mason, a 10-year-old he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, to set him up with someone.

The pair has been spotted out and about, and eagle-eyed social media watchers noticed that they shared photos of the same dishes at the same restaurant over the weekend.

My love,” he wrote over a dish of linguine and clams.

“Family dinner,” she captioned the pic on her Instagram Stories.

Since breaking up with the 22-year-old Sofia Richie a few months ago after three years together, he has also been spotted with models Bella Banos and Megan Blake Irwin.