Twitter Users Mock Stormi Weber’s ‘Middle Class’ Dreams

Twitter users had a field day, mocking Stormi Weber’s dream to be “middle class” after her father, Travis Scott, surprised her with a school bus.

Kylie Jenner shared photos of the three-year-old exploring the bus on her Instagram Story Tuesday (Aug. 24th). She wrote, “All Stormi has been talking about is riding a big yellow bus. Daddy surprised her.”

One user tweeted, “Rich people are literally so far from reality they bought a school bus for stormi to sit on.”

Another wrote, “Stormi is so rich her dad Travis surprised her with a yellow school bus so she can act middle class for the day.”

The couple announced last week (Aug. 21st) that they are expecting their second baby. Sources tell US Weekly that the pair was trying for “almost a year.”