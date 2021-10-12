Home » Entertainment » Twitter Wonders What Happened to Tom Cruise as He Pops Up at Game With Newish Face

Twitter Wonders What Happened to Tom Cruise as He Pops Up at Game With Newish Face

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Tom Cruise made an appearance at a baseball game (Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants) over the weekend, leading to widespread speculation that he’d either morphed into Norm MacDonald, or had undergone plastic surgery.

Wrote one wag: “Norm Macdonald’s ghost has taken over Tom Cruise. Only god knows what this entails.”

“What’s up with the bloated chipmunk cheeks?” one person tweeted.

“What he do to his face, same doctor as Wayne Newton?” another person wrote.

Related Articles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry To Skip Diana Ceremony + Prince Andrew Latest
The World Reacts to DC’s New Bisexual Superhero
Kim Kardashian Takes Pot Shots at Herself, Family, Sex Tape on ‘SNL’
‘No Time To Die’ Opens to $56M at B.O.
As Bravo Prepares To Cash in on Erika Jayne Scandal, She Speaks Out
How Harry & Meghan Are Protecting Kids + T-Day Plans With Snoop?