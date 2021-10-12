Twitter Wonders What Happened to Tom Cruise as He Pops Up at Game With Newish Face

PRPhotos.com

Tom Cruise made an appearance at a baseball game (Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants) over the weekend, leading to widespread speculation that he’d either morphed into Norm MacDonald, or had undergone plastic surgery.

Wrote one wag: “Norm Macdonald’s ghost has taken over Tom Cruise. Only god knows what this entails.”

“What’s up with the bloated chipmunk cheeks?” one person tweeted.

“What he do to his face, same doctor as Wayne Newton?” another person wrote.