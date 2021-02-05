PRPhotos.com

Twitter isn’t really here with the sympathy for Chrissy Teigen and her $13,000 bottle of wine. The now-sober Sports Illustrated model shared the anecdote that she and her husband John Teigen were once duped into plonking it down for some Cab: “one time john and I were at a restaurant and the waiter recommended a nice Cabernet. We got the bill and it was 13,000 dollars. HOW DO U CASUALLY RECOMMEND THAT WINE. we didn’t even finish it and it had been cleared!!!”

“Did you recover?” one person tweeted. “Meanwhile people are out here drowning in debt, losing their homes, and can’t afford to see a doctor.”

Another wrote, “This is how you know money isn’t real & capitalism is straight garbage. Y’all can accidentally buy a $13,000 bottle of wine but most Americans can’t afford a $300 emergency.”

Even after Teigen’s name began trending on Twitter, and she shared she had been having a rough week since it was the week her late son, Jack, would have been born, there was little sympathy for her.

One person wrote, “I’m sorry you shared a really f—king insensitive story about casually throwing away $13,000 on a platform for all to see during a recession/job crisis/pandemic? that it is a rough week for you does not mend the horrors of what everyday ppl are going through that u could NEVER.”

HOSPITAL

Following the exchange, the cookbook author shared that she is in the hospital awaiting endometriosis surgery. In an IG Story, she write: “Please endo this pain lol lol lol lol lol ahahahahahahahaha”.

According to the Mayo Clinic, endometriosis is a disorder in which tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside the uterus.