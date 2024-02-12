Two More Women Accuse Jonathan Majors Of Abuse

In a recent article published by The New York Times, two more women have come forward to accuse Jonathan Majors of abuse. The Creed III actor was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in December. His sentencing was recently postponed to April 8th.

Emma Duncan was engaged to the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor from 2015 to 2019. She says he was physically and emotionally abusive towards her during this time. Maura Hooper, who dated him from 2013 to 2015, alleges that he was emotionally abusive.

Duncan claims Majors “threatened to strangle and kill her” in 2016. He also allegedly “slammed her body into their mailbox” during an argument that same year. Hooper claims she was “not allowed to speak to anyone about their relationship, isolating her from a support system.”

The report featured interviews with 20 people, including members of the Lovecraft Country cast and crew, who claim he has a “history of volatility.”