Tyler Cameron Drags Reaction to Shots Of Him With ‘Mystery’ Woman

Tyler Cameron‘s love life makes headlines in the tabloids on the regular, between his on-again off-again relationship with fellow Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown and supermodel Gigi Hadid, and now it seems, a “mystery” woman he was spotted working out with.

Cameron hit up Twitter on Thurday, writing: “I’d like to address this tmz article that has people upset about social distancing. I am just like y’all and am taking this serious. There are loved ones that I miss because I can’t see them just like y’all, and even worse people still getting sick.”

He added that he’s taking precautions “very seriously,” but noted that it’s “not the easiest of tasks” to “keep a bunch of grown folk to comply with all the rules” amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Cameron continued: “But back to the article, some neighbors were running sprints, one goes to school and plays sports with his brother Ryan. I challenged them to some sprints … After our workout and we talked for a bit … from a distance. But you guys seem to like to jump to conclusions about everything without any real context so I thought I’d give y’all the context.”

He concluded the string: “Now going to clean my house for all the Facebook moms. Have a good day.”

