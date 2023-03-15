Tyler Cameron Shares That He Only Had $200 When He Was Dating Gigi Hadid

PRPhotos.com

On Jason Tartick‘s podcast Trading Secrets, Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron got candid about the state of his finances while he was dating Gigi Hadid in 2019.

Remembering a conversation he had with Cameron at the time, Tartick said, “He goes to me, ‘Dude, I don’t know what the f–k I’m doing. I got $5,000 in my bank account, I don’t know what my next job is, and I’m dating Gigi Hadid.'”

“Not even $5,000, I had like $200, you know what I mean?” Cameron clarified. “I’d be going on dates — like this is in my early days of living in New York City. I’m living on Matt’s beanbag,” he said, referring to former Bachelor Matt James.

Cameron added that he’d even call his father from the bathroom to ask for money. “I’d be going on dates, I’m like calling pops up in the bathroom. I’m like, ‘Pops, I don’t think my credit card’s gonna go through. I need you to send me some money right now.’ And he’s like, ‘You got it, son, go get it.'”