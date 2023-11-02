Tyler Christopher, Alyssa MIlano, Mean Girls’ + More!

TYLER CHRISTOPHER DIES AT 50: General Hospital star Tyler Christopher has died at the age of 50, according to The Hollywood Reporter. His former costar, Maurice Benard, confirmed the news on Instagram Tuesday (October 31st). "It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher," Bernard wrote. "Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment." Christopher played the role of Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital from 1996 to 2016, winning a Daytime Emmy Award for the part in 2016. He also appeared on show such as Days of Our Lives, Shouting Secrets, Into the West, The Lying Game, Beyond the Lights, Charmed, and The Twilight Zone. Alyssa Milano took to Instagram on Tuesday (October 31st) to remember him. “It feels like the world is caving in. Tyler Christopher has passed away,” she wrote. “He was a wonderful actor and so good in the Charmed episode ‘Pardon My Past’. I remember him as being a sweet, sweet, soul. May he rest in peace. My condolences to his friends and family.”

‘MEAN GIRLS’ CAST REUNITES FOR WALMART COMMERCIAL: On Wednesday (November 1st), Walmart released a Black Friday commercial featuring the cast of the 2004 movie Mean Girls, according to PopSugar. Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, and many others reprised their roles from the movie to highlight Walmart’s upcoming deals. "At North Shore, some things never change," Lohan’s character says in the video. "On Wednesdays, we still wear pink, but now, we shop Walmart Black Friday deals."

AMY ROBACH AND T.J. HOLMES ANNOUNCE PODCAST: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are moving forward with their careers, after they both left GMA3 following the news of their affair. The pair shared a joint post on Instagram Wednesday (November 1st), revealing that they’re releasing a podcast together. Alongside a photo of the couple, the caption reads, “How's this for instagram official? #silentnomore … ‘Amy & T.J.’ December 5th. Listen on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard.”

RAMONA SINGER IS DROPPED FROM BRAVOCON FOR USING RACIAL SLUR: Vanity Fair reports that Ramona Singer will no longer be appearing at BravoCon this weekend, after the outlet published an investigative report into Bravo on Monday (October 30th). According to the report, Singer allegedly used the N-word on set while speaking with a Black member of production during the 13th season of The Real Housewives of New York. Singer denied the allegations, but later wrote out part of the slur in a text message to Page Six.