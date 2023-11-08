Tyler Perry Breaks Down Into Tears On ‘The View’ While Speaking About His Late Mother

Tyler Perry is still grieving the loss of his mother, Willie Maxine Perry, who passed away in 2009. The Madea’s Family Reunion creator broke down into tears on Tuesday’s (November 7th) episode of The View while discussing his new documentary, Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story.

When cohost Sarah Haines said she felt like she “met Maxine” through watching the film, Perry teared up. “OK, wait a minute. … You met my mother through [the doc]? Wow,” he said. “To say that you met her through that, that takes me somewhere because she — this woman endured so much pain and she didn’t have some legacy, but she had me,” the Diary of a Mad Black Woman star said, fighting back tears. “To say that I was able to introduce her to you — you got me there, man. I’m sorry. … Lord, have mercy.”

Pausing the interview for a moment, he added, “I’m sorry. I need to get myself together.”