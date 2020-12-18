Tyler Perry Is Single and Having a Midlife Crisis?

PRPhotos.com

Tyler Perry is single and going through a midlife crisis, he writes on social media. The 51-year-old entertainment giant didn’t look like he was in crisis mode, showing off a chiseled post-workout body, but it is true that he split from Gelila Bekele, who share Aman, 6.

Perry vented: “I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like.”

In his post, Perry also wrote that no matter what his future looks like, he’ll “walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!!”

“In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!”

Several pals supported him. Mario Lopez wrote: “Let’s gem em TP!”

Meanwhile, several fans seemed impressed and asked him out.