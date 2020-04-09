Tyler Perry Pays Grocery Bills for the Elderly at 73 Stores

PRPhotos.com

Tyler Perry is delivery really good news amid the coronavirus pandemic. The TV and film mogul has paid all of the grocery bills for elderly shoppers at 44 Kroger stores in Atlanta, Georgia, his hometown state, as well as 29 Winn Dixie stores in his native New Orleans, People reports. Perry is pulling it off by settling the stores’ tabs during the hour reserved for older customers during the pandemic.

This latest act of kindness comes after Perry ponied up $21,000 in tips for workers at an Atlanta restaurant while picking up takeout. Perry is famous for helping out people in need, from covering layaways at Walmart at Christmas to paying strangers’ medical bills.