Tyler, The Creator Explains Why Being A Rapper Is ‘Awesome’

During the latest episode of Spotify’s RapCaviar Presents docuseries, Tyler, The Creator discussed his love for the art of rap. “We’re good with words. We’re good with rhythm. We know pockets. We hear a collection of sounds and one thing and say, ‘Ahh, I know what could go over this,’ that takes a skill,” he said. The Oklahoma-bred artist says earning a living rapping is simply “awesome” and emphasized that the genre of rap gives people like himself the creative freedom to shape stories with words, sounds, and ideas that give musicians a sort of “multiple choice.” (HipHopDX)

