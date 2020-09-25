Tyra Banks Acknowledges Imperfections

PRPhotos.com

Tyra Banks is ready to admit she isn’t perfect, but she also refuses to let the haters get her down.

The Dancing With the Stars host shared a response to the backlash she’s gotten on TikTok: "Tonight I hosted the second episode of Dancing with the Stars … and yeah, it wasn't perfect. Yeah, I had a lot of fun but I messed up, I said the wrong words, but I kept, kept going."

Banks likened her response to that of contestant Skai Jackson, who made a misstep during her samba with Alan Bersten. "She got back up and she kept going, and because of that she's here for another week," Banks said. "So the message is: I messed up this week, Skai messed up this week, but we're gonna keep on going and going."

"Forgive yourself when you mess up and keep going," Banks concluded.

The 46-year-old has been in hot seat since replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as host for season 29 of DWTS.

She previously told People of her hosting duties: "Dancing with the Stars is one of the biggest shows on TV, with a huge audience, and I really respect that. I can't come in with a battering ram and try to change everything. That would be a bad business decision and dumb leadership. So I'm not doing that. […] I have respect for him. And when the network called me, I sat on it for a very long time, because I knew what Tom had done. The host is the ringmaster. And I thought, 'Can I bring something fresh and exciting?' I called my mama and she said, 'You need to do this.' So I'm going to bring what I bring!