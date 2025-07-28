Tyra Banks Implements Parenting Contract To Limit Son’s Video Game Usage

Getty Images

Tyra Banks, the supermodel and entrepreneur, is taking a proactive approach to managing her son York’s video game habits. After her significant other introduced popular titles like Roblox and Minecraft into their home, the 9-year-old became “addicted.” Banks turned to her AI assistant for advice. It suggested creating a contract to set boundaries around York’s video game usage, including limiting the days and hours he can play, as well as tying it to completing chores and homework. Though Banks said her son signed the contract, she admitted it has been challenging to consistently enforce the rules, given her busy work schedule. Banks’ parenting strategy was discussed during her guest-hosting stint on the Today show, where she sought advice from child development expert Dr. Aliza Pressman on effectively implementing the contract. (Ew)