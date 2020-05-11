Home » Entertainment » Tyra Banks Talks Problematic ANTM Moments

Tyra Banks Talks Problematic ANTM Moments

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Tyra Banks know that America’s Next Top Model hasn’t always been picture-perfect. The Sports Illustrated covergirl and show host has come under fire when resurfaced clips emerged on social media. In one, Banks criticized Cycle 6 winner Dani Evans, saying that she’d never make it in modeling because of the gap in her teeth.

Nightly Pop's Nina Parker commented via Twitter, “I remember watching this as a young woman & I felt extremely discouraged to be on TV bc of this scene. I was disappointed in Tyra then… She ended up pressuring this girl to get dental surgery to be 'marketable.' Also my gap & TV contract say HI!”

In Cycle 13, model Yaya DaCosta was slammed for her “overbearing” attempt to “prove her Africanness.”

Related Articles

Dani Evans Addresses Tyra Banks ANTM Gap Controversy
Val Kilmer Talks Cancer, Religion, Bats, Love
Beyonce’s Dad Mathew Knowles Talks About His Grandkids
Court Papers: Prince Harry Pleaded With Thomas Markle Before Wedding as Meghan Markle Talks Elephant
Cole Sprouse Talks ‘Death Threats’ and Asks Fans to ‘Choose Humanity’
Rita Wilson Talks Her and Tom Hanks’ Coronavirus Symptoms, Chloroquine Side Effects