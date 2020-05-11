Tyra Banks Talks Problematic ANTM Moments

PRPhotos.com

Tyra Banks know that America’s Next Top Model hasn’t always been picture-perfect. The Sports Illustrated covergirl and show host has come under fire when resurfaced clips emerged on social media. In one, Banks criticized Cycle 6 winner Dani Evans, saying that she’d never make it in modeling because of the gap in her teeth.

Nightly Pop's Nina Parker commented via Twitter, “I remember watching this as a young woman & I felt extremely discouraged to be on TV bc of this scene. I was disappointed in Tyra then… She ended up pressuring this girl to get dental surgery to be 'marketable.' Also my gap & TV contract say HI!”

In Cycle 13, model Yaya DaCosta was slammed for her “overbearing” attempt to “prove her Africanness.”