Tyrese Gibson Is Suing Home Depot Over Alleged Racial Profiling

Fast and Furious star Tyrese Gibson is suing Home Depot over an alleged racial profiling incident that took place at the West Hills, California, location in February.

The Baby Boy actor and two men who have been described as associates that “regularly provide construction services to Gibson” filed a lawsuit on Wednesday (August 9th) stating that they “experienced outrageous discriminatory mistreatment and consumer racial profiling” during a visit to the store.

The three men are suing the home improvement company for more than $1 million in damages, a number that reflects how much Gibson says he has spent at the chain throughout his lifetime. They are also seeking punitive damages and “a declaratory judgment declaring that” Home Depot's actions violated California's Unruh Civil Rights Act.

The lawsuit states that Home Depot employees “purposely interfered with and refused to process a transaction based on their groundless suspicion of Gibson, Eric Mora and Manuel Hernandez arising from their skin color, and in the case of Mora and Hernandez, their national origin.”